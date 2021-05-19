Brothers stabbed while trying to stop catalytic converter theft, Washington cops say

Two brothers were stabbed while trying to stop a suspect from stealing a catalytic converter from a car outside their business near Bremerton. Kitsap County Sheriff's Office

Two brothers were seriously injured in a stabbing attack as they tried to stop an accused thief outside their business, Washington police said.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies and Bremerton police officers responded to a call about an assault in Gorst on Washington 3, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The brothers, 54 and 51, spotted a suspect attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked outside of their car shop, the sheriff’s office said. They confronted the 36-year-old man at gunpoint while someone else called 911, according to the release.

The suspect initially cooperated, so they put down the gun and picked up a floor jack handle to use as protection while waiting for police.

Then the man suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed both brothers, the sheriff’s office wrote. One of the victims was able to block further attacks using the jack handle.

Officers arrived on scene shortly after and detained the suspect, who the sheriff’s office did not identify.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they were in stable condition as of Tuesday. The suspect was also taken to a hospital but was later released and arrested on two counts of first-degree assault.

His bail was set at $250,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, Ken Dickinson, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told McClatchy News in an email.