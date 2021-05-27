Sea-Tac Airport expansion includes new gates in renovated terminal. Take a look

Ahead of what’s expected to be among the busiest travel days this year at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a few new gates have opened in a renovated and expanded terminal, officials said.

The Port of Seattle projected in a May 19 news release that around 100,000 passengers per day will travel through the airport during the peak of the Memorial Day holiday.

With that in mind, the Port announced the phased opening of the North Satellite terminal Tuesday ahead of schedule.

The terminal is nearly complete, with 10 new or renovated gates already opened, Perry Cooper, spokesperson for the Port of Seattle, told McClatchy News in an email.

The Port will open 18 gates by the end of June and all 20 by the end of July, according to Cooper.

The terminal originally had 12 gates.

“The updated North Satellite is going to come as a surprise to long-time travelers. What was once dimly lit with low ceilings and few options is now bright, spacious, and welcoming,” Port of Seattle Commissioner Ryan Calkins said in the release. “It’s so nice that you might arrive a little early to enjoy the art, food, and other amenities.”

The project, which cost the Port $710 million, also added “open space and natural light, more restaurants and shops, Pacific Northwest-inspired art, and sustainability features like the use of collected rainfall,” according to the release.

None of the project’s funding came from Port of Seattle taxes, officials said.

One of the most eye-catching changes, according to the release, is the “immersive art (titled) Boundary that welcomes every traveler as they ascend from the satellite train level.”

The structure is 40 feet high, 25 feet off the wall and 85 feet across, comparable to the wingspan of a Boeing 737. It is modeled after a “life-sized version of the expanding root structure of an old-growth Western Red Cedar,” officials said.

The terminal is home to the N gates and mostly serves Alaska Airlines, which officials said contributed about $41 million to build a new lounge and employee spaces.

“We are excited to provide our passengers with a world-class travel experience at the new North Satellite concourse,” Shane Jones, vice president of real estate and airport development at Alaska Airlines, said in the release. “As we welcome back passengers, providing a comfortable, modern, and thoughtful experience in a space that also showcases our Northwest roots in our hometown hub is now more important than ever before.”