Aplets and Cotlets could stick around if Washington candy maker can secure a deal

Two immigrants bought an apple orchard in Washington and created the beloved treats Aplets and Cotlets 101 years ago. Liberty Orchards Company website

A century ago, two immigrants came to the U.S. as refugees and bought a Washington apple orchard, leading to the creation of one of the Pacific Northwest’s most iconic treats.

After announcing in March that it would cease operations, Liberty Orchards, the creator of Aplets and Cotlets, will stay open for now, the company said in a Facebook post Friday.

Founded in 1920 by Armenian immigrants, the small apple orchard turned into the family-owned company, which produces Aplets, “an apple and walnut confection based on locuom,” and Cotlets, “made with apricots and walnuts,” along with many other treats, the release says.

The company, which is based in Cashmere, planned on closing June 1 as it sought a buyer for “the brands, the production equipment, and the factory and warehouse buildings.,” McClatchy News previously reported.

Just before the company was set to shut down, negotiations with a prospective buyer began.

“We will remain open and continue all normal operations until negotiations are concluded. Thank you for your support and concern,” the company wrote.