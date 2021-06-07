Teen shot and killed by homeowner just days before his graduation, Washington cops say

Police are investigating a teen’s death after an Arlington, Washington homeowner shot the 19-year-old when he wouldn’t leave the property early Saturday morning. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Days before his high school graduation, a teen was shot and killed after Washington police say he trespassed on a homeowner’s property.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, an Arlington homeowner called 911 to report a “suspicious” person had been knocking at his door while he and his wife were sleeping, according to KIRO.

The homeowner told police he informed the person that he was armed but that allegedly didn’t deter the teen, The Seattle Times reported. It’s not clear what unfolded afterwards, according to KIRO, but police said the homeowner shot the man twice during the 911 call, according to KIRO.

The “suspicious” person turned out to be a 19-year-old high school senior, who was expected to graduate from Arlington High School on June 10, KCPQ reported.

“I’m thinking about standing up on the stage and seeing the empty chair where our friend was supposed to be,” Daniel Schweizer, a friend of the 19-year-old, told KCPQ.

The sheriff’s office referred the case to the Everett Police Department because the teen is related to a deputy, Kerby Duncan, a spokesperson for the police department, told McClatchy News in an email.

Duncan says the police department will not release the specific relationship between the deceased teen and deputy.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office told McClatchy the teen’s name will be released in the coming days.

The homeowner has not been arrested or charged, Duncan said. It’s not yet clear whether any charges will be filed against the man as police continue the investigation.