Homemade bomb blast in backyard injures 6-year-old and her grandpa, Washington cops say

A Port Hadlock, Washington, man lost his left arm and a 6-year-old had burns on her head when a bomb detonated, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, WA

A man lost his left arm and his granddaughter was burned when a bomb detonated in a Port Hadlock backyard, police said.

Multiple people heard loud explosions Tuesday and told police they saw smoke and large flames coming from the home, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

“While responding to the scene, deputies received an additional caller who reported a man with a chest injury and fully amputated left arm,” officials said Wednesday in a statement on Facebook.

A Port Hadlock, Washington, man lost his left arm and a 6-year-old had burns on her head when a bomb detonated, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, WA

Officials found a small building behind the house fully enveloped in flames and the man bleeding from his wounds. They also found the man’s 6-year-old granddaughter with burns on her head, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was flown by helicopter to a medical facility for treatment, officials said. They did not say what happened to the girl.

Detectives said they found evidence that someone was making explosives, including pipe bombs, in the outbuilding.

Charges are forthcoming in the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.