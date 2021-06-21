Dad of three presumed dead after falling into Washington lake on Father’s Day, cops say

Two adults were rescued after falling into Lake Washington, King County Sheriff’s Office said. A 32-year-old father is missing and there’s a recovery effort. City of Kirkland

A father of three is still missing after falling into Lake Washington on Father’s Day, according to officials.

The 32-year-old dad and two other men were riding an inner tube and fell into the water about 6 p.m. Sunday near O.O. Denny Park, said King County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer, according to The Seattle Times.

Two men were rescued and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the publication reported.

King’s County Sheriff’s officials tweeted Sunday night that they were searching for the man but it has since turned into a recovery effort, according to Sgt Tim Meyer of the King County Sheriff’s Office, Q13 Fox reported.

The missing man is a father of three and was out on the water for Father’s Day.

“Let’s not let today’s event certainly be in vain. We want again folks to again be mindful. Warm air does not equal warm water. We’re not going to see peak water temperatures for another month or so,” Meyer said, according to the station. “This is a tough experience, especially on Father’s Day.”

Three men have drowned in Western Washington in the last week, KIRO 7 reported.

A paddleboarder drowned Friday at Lake Sammamish and a man was rescued that same day from Lake Tapps but died later, according to the station.

The body of a man was recovered Wednesday after he tried to save his daughter after she went overboard in Lake Washington, the station reported.