Canada opens border to non-essential U.S. travelers Monday, as Whatcom crossings back up

For the first time in nearly 17 months — 506 days, to be exact — Canada welcomed Americans traveling for what have been deemed non-essential reasons across the border on Monday, Aug. 9.

Granted, travelers had to proved that they were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least four days earlier, prove they tested negative less than 72 hours before arriving at the border and jump through a few other hoops to be admitted, but the border is officially open . . . at least in one direction.

The United States has yet to reciprocate and allow vaccinated Canadians to enter for non-essential purposes, announcing last month that its will continue to restrict non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21.

Though essential travel, including trade, has been allowed to continue between the two countries, the U.S. and Canada mutually decided to close their borders to travel for other reasons on March 21, 2020, during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to reduce the spread of the disease. The closure was initially supposed to last 30 days, but has been extended a month at time since, until Canada announced July 20 that it would allow vaccinated Americans to cross.

As of 9 a.m., the Canada Border Services Agency was reporting no wait times at the Peace Arch crossing, though Washington State Department of Transportation cameras at the crossings showed a line of northbound cars waiting for inspection.

Some Twitter reports said the backup at the Peace Arch crossing was as long as two hours.

For other Points of Entry into Canada from Whatcom County, Canada Border Services Agency was reporting:

▪ A 45-minute wait time at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon/Sumas crossing.

▪ A 15-minute wait time at the Pacific Highway/Blaine (truck) crossing.

▪ No wait times for non-commercial traffic at the Aldergrove/Guide Meridian crossing.

▪ No wait times at the Boundary Bay/Point Roberts crossing.

Wait times else where along the border is two to three hours in Maine and seven hours at the Fort Frances Bridge (Ontario)/International Falls (Minnesota) crossing, according to Canadian reports.

After beginning to allow fully-vaccinated Canadians to cross at land borders back into Canada last month, Canada Border Services Agency Vice President of the Travelers Branch Denis Vinette told CTV News that the agency learned travelers weren’t as prepared as they thought they were.

““We found that many travelers — while they believed they met the full vaccination requirements — in fact did not, for one of two reasons,” Vinette told CTV News.

“One, it had not been a full 14 days since they’d received their second vaccination shot, and secondly, there were a lot of individuals who received a non-Health Canada vaccine who believed they would have been exempt from the quarantine requirements.”

Blaine Chamber of Commerce board member Carroll Solomon called the reopening a step in the right direction for businesses. But she also said it was somewhat concerning because of an increase in COVID-19 cases nationwide as the highly contagious delta variant spreads.

“For people who need to get up there (to Canada) for family reasons, it’s wonderful,” said Solomon, who also volunteers at the Blaine Visitor Information Center.

With all the hoops people need to jump through – being fully vaccinated, getting tested for COVID-19 and uploading that information to an app – she doesn’t think that people will be going to Canada for many day trips.

“I have a lot of friends on the Canadian side and would love to go have lunch with somebody, but you can’t just do that; you have to plan days in advance to make sure you can get through,” Solomon said.

It’s going to be an event for the Blaine area when Canadians can come down on a regular basis, she said.

As far as returning to the United States from Canada, U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Jason Givens said there’s no requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

“CBP officers have been processing essential travel throughout the pandemic and remain ready and able to process American citizens and permanent residents returning from Canada,” Givens said by email.