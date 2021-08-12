State mistakenly notifies thousands of canceled personalized vehicle plates

Inmates at the penitentiary in the Walla Walla prison have been making the state’s vehicle license plates since the early 1920s. Washington state makes a variety of custom plates including military and veterans, colleges and universities, parks and environment, as well as organizations. The Seattle Times

People expecting personalized vehicle license plates may have gotten an erroneous letter notifying them that their plates were canceled instead of transferred to another vehicle.

The Washington state Department of Licensing incorrectly generated the letters on Aug. 4, according to a news release from Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall.

“I was among the Thurston County residents that received this kind of letter from the state, and I was surprised. I knew I transferred them correctly,” Hall said in the release.

The letters reached thousands of vehicle owners across the state, the release says, and concern personalized plates that had been transferred to another vehicle. Hall recommends vehicle owners disregard the letter if it is dated Aug. 4.

Hall said the Department of Licensing is investigating what caused the letters to be generated so the error can be prevented from reoccurring.

Anyone with questions about their personalized plates can call 360-902-3770.