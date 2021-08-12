Washington’s first live ‘murder hornet’ sighting of 2021 confirmed in Whatcom County

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

The first live Asian giant hornet sighted in 2021 in Washington state was found attacking a paper wasp nest in a rural area of northern Whatcom County earlier this week.

According to a Washington State Department of Agriculture news release Thursday, Aug. 12, the report was confirmed as being an Asian giant hornet, which are popularly known as “murder hornets.”

The report was submitted, along with a photo of the Asian giant hornet attacking a paper wasp nest, by a Whatcom County resident on Wednesday, and state entomologists reviewed and confirmed the report. The Asian Giant hornet was spotted approximately two miles from where the state Department of Agriculture eradicated the first Asian giant hornet nest in the United States last October, according to the release.

“This hornet is exhibiting the same behavior we saw last year – attacking paper wasp nests,” Department of Agriculture Managing Entomologist Sven Spichiger said in the release. “If you have paper wasp nests on your property and live in the area, keep an eye on them and report any Asian giant hornets you see. Note the direction they fly off to as well.”

A dead Asian giant hornet was located near Marysville in mid-June, but the one found in Whatcom County is the first one found alive this year.

Up to 2 inches long, the Asian giant hornet, or Vespa mandarinia, is the world’s largest hornet species. They are identifiable by their large yellow/orange heads.

The hornets are known for their painful stings.

They will attack people and pets when threatened. People should be extremely cautious near them, state agriculture officials have said, and those who have allergic reactions to bee or wasp stings should never approach an Asian giant hornet.

The invasive hornets are feared for the threat they pose to honeybees and, by extension, the valuable crops in Washington state that the bees pollinate, including blueberry and other cane crops in the region that includes Whatcom County.

They also prey on local pollinators such as wasps, posing a threat to the local ecosystem, state entomologists have said.