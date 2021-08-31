Washington state
Crane smashes into a home and injures two workers, Washington officials say
A crane landed on a Washington home Tuesday and injured two workers, fire officials said.
No one was in the Issaquah home at the time of the accident, Eastside Fire and Rescue said in a tweet.
The workers’ injuries are unknown.
The crane was used for tree removal when it fell over, KIRO reported. The news outlet said the tree was “water logged” and heavy, causing the crane to fall over.
Photos from the fire department show the crane truck tilted completely vertical with the underside of the truck visible.
Another photo shows the crane crushing part of the home.
Eastside Fire and Rescue did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.
