Crane smashes into a home and injures two workers, Washington officials say

Fire crew from Eastside Fire and Rescue responded to a crane crash Aug. 31, 2021, around noon in Issaquah, Washington. Two workers were injured in the incident, but no one was in the home. Eastside Fire and Rescue

A crane landed on a Washington home Tuesday and injured two workers, fire officials said.

No one was in the Issaquah home at the time of the accident, Eastside Fire and Rescue said in a tweet.

The workers’ injuries are unknown.

The crane was used for tree removal when it fell over, KIRO reported. The news outlet said the tree was “water logged” and heavy, causing the crane to fall over.

Photos from the fire department show the crane truck tilted completely vertical with the underside of the truck visible.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Another photo shows the crane crushing part of the home.

Eastside Fire and Rescue did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER