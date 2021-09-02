Here’s what you need to know about sports betting at Washington state Tribal casinos

Sports wagering is now legal in Washington state and will soon be available exclusively at nine Tribes’ casinos, with seven more on the way to approval. Some Tribes aim to offer sports betting by the start of the NFL season later this month, other expect to launch in October or November. Here’s what you need to know.

These sports are eligible

The Washington Legislature defined sports wagering in RCW 9.46.038. It limits sports betting allowed to Washington’s Tribes as on:

▪ A professional sport or athletic event. Minor league sport are specifically excluded.

▪ A collegiate sport or athletic event, but not including Washington state public or private colleges and universities.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ An Olympic or international sports competition or event.

▪ An electronic sports or esports “real time” competition or event.

Casinos approved for betting

▪ The Cowlitz Tribe’s Ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield.

▪ Lummi Nation’s Silver Reef Casino in Ferndale.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ The Puyallup Tribe of Indians’ Emerald Queen Hotel & Casino in Tacoma and/or Fife.

▪ The Suquamish Tribe’s Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort in Suquamish.

▪ The Stillaguamish Tribe’s Angel of the Winds Casino in Arlington.

▪ The Squaxin Island Tribe’s Little Creek Casino and Resort in Shelton.

▪ The Spokane Tribe’s Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights and/or Chewelah Casino in Chewelah.

▪ The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe’s Snoqualmie Casino in Snoqualmie.

▪ The Tulalip Tribes’ Tulalip Resort Casino in Tulalip.

Understand betting terms

The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe’s Snoqualmie Casino’s website offers “Sports betting 101” that offers information about understanding straight bets including money line, point spread or over/under and parlay.

It also offers sports betting terms, including:

▪ Action: A sports wager (or bet) of any kind.

▪ Cover: Winning by more than the point spread.

▪ Line: The current odds or point spread of a specific event.

▪ Off the board: A game in which no bets are being offered.

▪ Opening line: The earliest line posted for a specific event.

▪ Push: When an event ends with no winner or loser for wagering purposes (the wager ends in a “tie”).

Other helpful websites

▪ Wikihow explains more on sports betting at wikihow.com/Bet-on-Sports.

▪ More sports betting terms are defined by ESPN.

▪ Gamblers’ Anonymous offers help for compulsive gamblers.