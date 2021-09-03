Washington state

Video: Man sets Washington home ablaze, sheriff says ‘get this person off the street’

The King County Sheriff’s Office released video Wednesday showing an early morning fire being ignited at a home in Enumclaw, Washington, in an attempt to identify the suspect.

Flammable liquid was poured onto the house porch and then lit on fire, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Sept. 1, 2021. The residents of the home evacuated safely.

The sheriff’s office said the incident was the second fire at the home in two weeks. On Aug. 19, flames engulfed the family’s car. That fire is being investigated.

“Let’s get this person off the street and behind bars before anyone gets hurt,” the sheriff’s office said.

Storyful contributed to this report.

  Comments  
