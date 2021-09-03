The best and worst times for traveling major Washington highways this Labor Day weekend

Traffic on Interstate 5 in Olympia in July. Transportation officials are urging drivers to plan ahead going into the busy Labor Day weekend. sbloom@theolympian.com

If you’re heading out for Labor Day weekend, expect heavy traffic along Washington highways, especially I-90 and I-5.

The Washington state Department of Transportation recommends drivers be safe, patient and “prepared for slow-going.”

WSDOT analysts have determined which times throughout the weekend and into next week are the best times for traveling, and which times you’ll want to avoid. To view the charts for each highway, visit wsdot.wa.gov.

Interstate 5

If you’re traveling northbound I-5 from Lacey to Tacoma on Friday, expect congestion from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. That window shrinks on Saturday, with heavy traffic expected from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Sunday, northbound I-5 traffic will be light or moderate in the morning, with heavy traffic expected to start around 10 a.m., lasting well into the evening. Traffic will ease around 9 p.m. On Labor Day, that traffic looks the same, with traffic easing a couple hours earlier around 7 p.m.

If you’re traveling southbound I-5 from Tacoma to Lacey on Friday, heavy traffic is expected through 8 p.m. On Saturday, travel before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to avoid the worst of the traffic.

On Sunday, the heaviest traffic for drivers traveling southbound I-5 will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Labor Day the heaviest traffic is predicted to be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 90

Eastbound I-90 from North Bend to Cle Elum is expected to see the heaviest traffic this weekend.

WSDOT traffic analysts predict congestion or stop-and-go traffic from 10 a.m. until around 8 p.m. on Friday, with more than 2,400 vehicles projected to be on the road each hour. Drivers may experience moderate traffic until 10 p.m. Friday.

If you’re traveling eastbound I-90 on Saturday and want to avoid traffic altogether, you’ll want to leave before 7 a.m. Traffic is expected to start picking up then and turn to stop-and-go from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. Moderate traffic is expected until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Eastbound I-90 will see light to moderate traffic on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with the heaviest traffic in the afternoon.

For drivers traveling westbound I-90 heading home, traffic is expected to pick up around noon on Sunday, with congestion lasting until 5 p.m.

Monday will see the worst of the traffic for westbound I-90. Leave before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to avoid heavy, stop-and-go traffic.