37-year-old woman struck by a bullet meant for her son, Washington cops say

A man fired a gun at a 21-year-old in Washington Wednesday morning. Instead of striking his intended target, the bullet hit the 21-year-old’s mother, police said.

The 21-year-old man and his mother were in southwest Seattle talking to five people in a car who they knew, Seattle Police Department stated in a news release.

Then police said the group got into a dispute. One person in the car pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot the 21-year-old, but the bullet missed him and hit his mother.

Police found the 37-year-old woman “leaning up against a car” with a gunshot wound. It’s unclear where she was shot.

Officials did not release the identities of those involved. No charges have been filed in the case as of Wednesday afternoon.

Her son called for help around 1:30 a.m. The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

