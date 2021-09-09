New statewide outdoor mask requirement for large crowds starts Monday amid Delta surge

While Washington state already requires facial coverings inside public spaces, it now will require them for public events with 500 or more attendees. sbloom@theolympian.com

As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to rage like a wildfire, spawning new cases across the state of Washington, the state on Thursday announced new masking rules for large outdoor gatherings.

The requirement, announced at a news briefing by Gov. Jay Inslee, is similar to the ones announced last week in King and Pierce counties.

Under the new requirement, starting Monday (Sept. 13), the state’s facial covering requirement for individuals will include large outdoor events with 500 or more attendees regardless of vaccination status.

Pierce County launched its outdoor face mask requirement the day after Labor Day, as did King County. Pierce County also requires masks to be worn both indoors and outside for all attending the Washington State Fair in Puyallup.

The state already requires everyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask in public indoor settings and has “strongly recommended” masks outdoors in crowds of any size if social distancing could not be maintained.

The new requirement comes as hospitals continue to juggle an overflow of patients.

In nearby Idaho, some hospitals have started rationing care, and a Richland, Washington, health official said recently that Washington state has very few ICU beds left.

The Washington state Department of Health on Wednesday said in a statement, “DOH is working with state, federal, and private partners to mitigate Washington’s health care surge by accessing additional volunteer and contracted resources, coordinating information sharing, and supporting efforts to shift patients to healthcare facilities that can best support their care.”

It added, “The goal is to prevent ever having to utilize crisis standards of care anywhere in Washington.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

