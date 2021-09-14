Washington state

How to spot toxic algae suspected of killing 3 dogs in the Columbia River

Tri-Cities health officials are investigating the deaths of three dogs sickened after swimming in the Columbia River in the Richland area.

Toxic algae blooms found in some Washington lakes and rivers this year are the suspected cause.

This summer four dogs died in Spokane area rivers, both of which have had warm, slow moving and stagnant water this summer. Drought and warm temperatures have led to reports of toxic algae blooms in areas not seen before.

People, pets and wildlife are exposed to the potentially deadly toxin by ingesting the water.

Toxic algae blooms vary in appearance, but commonly look like pea soup or are blue-green or turquoise in color.

Harmful algae blooms can be green, blue, red or brown, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. They can be scummy or look like paint on the surface of the water.

And the blooms often stink, which can attack your dog or other animals.

The toxicity also can vary — even from one day to the next — and be difficult to predict, according to the Washington state Department of Health. Only testing can tell if it is dangerous.

“If you see water that looks like an algae bloom, stay away from the water,” said Rick Dawson, senior manager at the Benton Franklin Health District. “Keep your animals, pets, children away from the water.”

Safety tips

Here’s how to keep pets and people safe:

This story was originally published September 14, 2021 10:26 AM.

