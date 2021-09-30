Shopper finds her SUV window smashed and a stranger asleep inside, Washington cops say

A woman found a man asleep in her Jeep in a store parking lot on Sept. 25, 2021, in Shoreline, Washington. The man faces a vehicle prowl charge. King County Sheriff's Office

A woman caught a man sleeping in her vehicle after a shopping trip in Washington, officials said.

The woman found her Jeep with a smashed window on Saturday, and when she looked inside the car, she saw a man fast asleep, the King County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

After hollering at him, the man apologized and stumbled away, deputies said Thursday in the post. A hammer and screwdriver were found near the SUV.

He was later detained by deputies who said he smelled “strongly of alcohol.” They also found narcotics paraphernalia on the man and four credit cards that didn’t belong to him, deputies said.

Deputies booked him into the South Correctional Entity Jail on one count of vehicle prowl in the second degree.

Shoreline is more than 11 miles north of Seattle.

