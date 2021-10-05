This farm in Washington is named one of the nation’s best places to pick pumpkins

The Carpinito Brother’s farm in Kent, Washington, is rated one of best spots to pick pumpkins in the nation. aalfaro@modbee.com

A pumpkin patch in Washington is named one of best in the nation during this harvest season, a new ranking shows

Carpinito Brothers in Kent made the list, according to data collected by Yelp in mid-August.

The business review company ranked the best pumpkin patches across the U.S. and Canada by identifying the volume and ratings in each state, the report says.

In the end, the review site gathered the top 26 pumpkin picking spots.

Visitors headed to the Carpinito Brothers can explore a corn maze, see farm animals, hunt for the perfect pumpkin or hop on a hayride.

The 20-acre family-owned farm provides wheelbarrows for endless pumpkin picking, according to their website.

One Yelp reviewer gave the farm five stars and praised the pumpkin patch for selling hot chocolate and kettle corn.

Another reviewer raved about the “fall vibe,” the spacious parking lot, the $11 corn maze and the pumpkin patch.

And the business also has a fresh produce stand filled with vegetables and fruit mostly harvested from their farm.

The pumpkin patch, at 27508 W. Valley Highway North in Kent, is open 9 a.m. to dusk daily through Oct. 31. Kent is about 18 miles south of Seattle.

