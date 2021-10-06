Hiker discovers human remains while walking near mountain pass, Washington cops say

A hiker found unidentifiable human remains near Stampede Pass, Kittitas County officials said.

A hiker discovered human remains near a Washington mountain pass, officials said.

The hiker called Kittitas County officials Friday after they thought they found something suspicious, KOMO News reported.

A sheriff’s office deputy found human remains and called detectives to the scene, according to the Associated Press. The body was about 2 miles south of Keechelus Lake.

The remains were likely in the area “for some months,” Chris Whitsett, a sheriff’s office official, told The Yakima Herald.

Officials told KING 5 that the remains weren’t identifiable because they had begun decomposing.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to KOMO News. The body was to undergo an autopsy in King County.

Stampede Pass is about 10 miles south of Snoqualmie Pass. It’s a notch in the central Cascade Mountains. Keechelus Lake is about 3 miles south of Snoqualmie Pass on the south side of I-90.

