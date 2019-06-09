Get ready for a pre-summer heat wave in the South Sound

Summer coming early to the South Sound Temperatures are expected to top out on Wednesday with a high of 89 degrees in Olympia and 83 degrees in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Temperatures are expected to top out on Wednesday with a high of 89 degrees in Olympia and 83 degrees in Tacoma.

Summer is still a couple of weeks away, but its weather is arriving early in Western Washington.

Temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s on Monday and Tuesday are expected to top out on Wednesday with a high of 94 degrees in Olympia and 90 degrees in Tacoma, according to The Weather Channel.

In Tacoma, Monday’s high will be 73 degrees and Tuesday’s will be 77, according to the National Weather Service. Olympia will see temperatures reaching 81 to 85 those days.

On Thursday and into the weekend, highs will be in the 70s in Tacoma and Olympia. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

The Weather Service cautioned that the temperatures can have a negative impact on sensitive groups.