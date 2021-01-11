Flood watch in effect as Tacoma Power increases flow on Nisqually River

Tacoma Power increased the water flowing out of the LaGrande Dam Monday, prompting Thurston County Emergency Management to issue an alert for residents along the Nisqually River.

The county sent out the advisory through its Thurston Community Alert System. It said the power utility increased the flow from 4,000 cubic foot per second at 11 a.m. up to 7,500 cubic foot per second by 4 p.m. The change is meant to manage water levels, the alert read.

Similar flow releases by Tacoma Power in January and February 2020 led to extensive flooding and evacuations in the Nisqually River valley. The alert issued today echoes similar alerts that preceded the destructive flood waters last year when a planned increase to 6,200 cfs escalated to a peak of 15,000 cfs.

The flooding last year followed record breaking rain-fall in January.

A flood watch is currently in effect for Thurston County through Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Heavy rain is expected in amounts of 1 to 3 inches in the lowlands, according to the weather service. The highest risk for flooding is focused on the Olympic Peninsula and in lowlands south of Seattle, the latest alert read.

For now, the increased flows from the dam are expected to cause erosion only on farms and pastureland, according to the alert, but it is possible that Tacoma Power may increase the flow as weather conditions change, the alert read.

As a precaution, the alert directs residents to take steps to protect their property in the valley.

The 217 feet high and 710 feet long LaGrande Dam is one of two Tacoma Power electric dams on the Nisqually River, according Tacoma Public Utilities. Its reservoir covers about 45 acres and the average flow from the dam is about 1,400 cfs.