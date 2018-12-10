Strong Pacific Northwest storm will hit Western Washington on Tuesday

A strong storm is expected to hit the Pacific Northwest, which means rain, wind and mountain snow are in the regional forecast.
In Puget Sound, winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour are expected Tuesday with gusts up to 25 mph. There will be showers throughout the entire week and into the next, including in the Olympia area.
“Wind gusts of 40 mph are likely in the entire I-5 corridor from Portland to Salem and Seattle, with gusts up to 45 mph at the coast,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Houk said.
A flood watch has been issued for Mason County until Tuesday evening as well.
There is a winter storm warning for the Cascades, which is in effect from early Tuesday morning to early Wednesday morning. Up to three feet of snow is predicted for the Cascades, with Stevens Pass (24-30 inches) and White Pass (12-18 inches) expected to get hit the hardest.
Powerful winds are forecast on the coast and northern interior through early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service, with 20 to 25 mph winds from the south and gusts up to 45 to 50 miles per hour. The winds may be strong enough to knock down tree limbs in those areas, causing local power outages, according to NWS.
Nine inches of snow fell at Snoqualmie Pass on Monday. Eight to 12 inches is anticipated from the next storm.
Stevens Pass announced that Wednesday would be the opening day for the 2018-2019 winter season.
Snoqualmie Pass is currently closed, but that may change soon with more snow on the horizon.
Comments