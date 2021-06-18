Get ready for some heat. Olympia will likely match this record high temperature Monday

Olympia area residents can expect record high heat the day after the summer solstice, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Temperatures will begin to warm on Sunday and may reach as high as 92 degrees by Monday afternoon, said NWS meteorologist Samantha Borth. That temperature would match the record set in 1973 for the same date and be 19 degrees higher than normal, according to NWS archive data.

Borth attributed the heat to a strong high-pressure ridge over the Puget Sound region. This pressure is directing flow offshore, meaning it’s keeping away clouds and storm systems.

“We’ll have high pressure over the area and that’s generally associated with fair weather and warmer conditions,” Borth said.

The likelihood of the Olympia area exceeding 90 degrees on Monday is 78%, according to a NWS news release. However, the news release indicates temperatures will drop overnight to a low of 56 degrees Tuesday morning.

Daytime humidity is expected to be 20-30% on Monday, Borth said.

People who are sensitive to heat may be at moderate risk by Monday, the NWS warns. This may be especially true for those who lack air conditioning or do not hydrate enough, according to the release.

“Stay hydrated, especially as we get warmer,” Borth said. “Cool your homes as much as possible at night and in the early morning hours prior to the temperatures warming during the day.”

Borth said people should wear sunscreen and breathable, light colored clothing. She added people ought to be mindful of what they leave in their cars during high temperatures.

By Tuesday, the high temperature will be a more moderate 84 degrees, per the NWS. This would fall short of the 96-degree record set in 1958 for that date, according to archive data.

Temperatures should return to the mid-70s by Wednesday and Thursday, which is in line with average normal temperatures in June, Borth said.

The chance for rain is low throughout the next seven days, according to the NWS. The Department of Ecology issued a drought advisory for most of the state on May 27 following a couple of dry months, but areas along the Puget Sound are not included, according to the news release. However, Thurston County borders the drought advisory area on its south and west county lines.