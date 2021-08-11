Weather
Olympia sets record for dry days as another heat wave hits. Here’s where to cool down
Olympia has set a record for the numbers of dry days in a row just as the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the area.
The city has now gone 56 days without rain, surpassing the past record of 55 days set June 20 to Aug. 13 in 1960, according to the National Weather Service. However, the dry spell could end next week as normal amounts of rainfall are expected in August, per the NWS.
Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning is in effect Wednesday through Saturday. Highs for the Olympia region are expected to be in the high 90s through Friday before falling to the high 80s on Saturday, according to the NWS forecast.
On Thursday and Friday, highs may reach near 100 degrees with overnight lows in the 60s, according to a NWS briefing. These temperatures may pose a heat risk for sensitive people, pets and children, especially those without effective cooling or who don’t hydrate enough, NWS says.
Additionally, the NWS serves notice that there’s elevated concern that weather conditions Thursday through Saturday may be conducive to wildfires.
A fire weather watch will be in effect on Thursday for the west slopes of the northern and central Cascades, generally above 1,500 feet, according to the briefing.
Thurston County Emergency Management published a list of cooling centers that will be available during the hot weather.
- The Olympia Timberland Library on 313 Eighth Ave. SE is open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, except Sunday.
- The Olympia Daytime Cooling Center at the Old City Fire House at 201 Capitol Way North will be open from 1-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Pets are welcome.
- The Lacey Timberland Library at 500 College St. SE is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- The Virgil S. Clarkson Senior Center at 6757 Pacific Ave. SE in Lacey will be open from 2-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Pets are welcome if they come in crates.
- The Tumwater Timberland Library on 7023 New Market St. is open between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- The Tenino Timberland Library on 172 Central Ave. W. is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Sundays and Mondays.
- The Bucoda Community Center at 202 S. Main St. will be open as needed for Bucoda residents only. To access the center, contact the Fire Chief at 360-584-6285. Well-behaved pets are welcome.
- The Rainier Senior Center at 108 Michigan St. S. will be open once temperatures are 89 degrees or higher. Beverages and snacks will be available between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- The Yelm Timberland Library on 210 Prairie Park St. is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday.
- The Yelm Senior Center at 16530 103rd Ave. SE will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Well-behaved dogs and cats are welcome.
