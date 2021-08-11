Olympia sets record for dry days as another heat wave hits. Here’s where to cool down

Temperatures are predicted to reach close to 100 Thursday and Friday in Thurston County. dperine@thenewstribune.com

Olympia has set a record for the numbers of dry days in a row just as the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the area.

The city has now gone 56 days without rain, surpassing the past record of 55 days set June 20 to Aug. 13 in 1960, according to the National Weather Service. However, the dry spell could end next week as normal amounts of rainfall are expected in August, per the NWS.

Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning is in effect Wednesday through Saturday. Highs for the Olympia region are expected to be in the high 90s through Friday before falling to the high 80s on Saturday, according to the NWS forecast.

On Thursday and Friday, highs may reach near 100 degrees with overnight lows in the 60s, according to a NWS briefing. These temperatures may pose a heat risk for sensitive people, pets and children, especially those without effective cooling or who don’t hydrate enough, NWS says.

Additionally, the NWS serves notice that there’s elevated concern that weather conditions Thursday through Saturday may be conducive to wildfires.

A fire weather watch will be in effect on Thursday for the west slopes of the northern and central Cascades, generally above 1,500 feet, according to the briefing.

Thurston County Emergency Management published a list of cooling centers that will be available during the hot weather.