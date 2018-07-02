Watch this margarita-loving bear get a hot tub treat

Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a hot tub in a lush Altadena, California, backyard. On a hot afternoon, the bear enjoyed the yard and the Jacuzzi — and even got to taste the cocktail the homeowner left behind.
