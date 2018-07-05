Watch competitors at the Independence Burger Eating Championship

Pro wrestlers Ace Romero and Anthony Gaines went head-to-head at Empire State Wrestling’s Summer of Sleaze event. One move in particular has gained traction online, featuring Romero throwing Gaines over the ropes and out of the ring.
An animal caught on video this week in Bluffton, South Carolina had people speculating if it was a cougar or a raccoon. A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources official said the animal is likely a sun-bleached or light-colored raccoon.
Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a hot tub in a lush Altadena, California, backyard. On a hot afternoon, the bear enjoyed the yard and the Jacuzzi — and even got to taste the cocktail the homeowner left behind.
Michael Wallace, 25, was arrested and charged with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer and driving with a revoked or suspended license. Authorities received reports of a car driving with emergency equipment with lights and sirens.
The San Antonio Police Department’s Police Chief William McManus reads several calls made to the 911 emergency number that didn’t qualify as “emergencies.” Calls included a person with a water leak, another person tried ordering a pizza and someon
Sky Frame, a Wendy's employee in Catoosa, Okla., posted video to Facebook that shows a dead mouse and mouse feces inside a bag of burger buns at the restaurant. She says management has not done anything to address a recurring mouse issue.
A raccoon in St. Paul Minnesota got attention for climbing an office tower in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota. Social media users are using the hashtag #mprraccoon to track the raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories.
An Army National Guard officer accused of driving an armored personnel carrier through the streets of Richmond, Va., while under the influence of drugs insists he was ordered to do so as part of a training exercise.
Star-Telegram Digital Reporter, Prescotte Stokes III, took a chauffeured ride around Fort Worth in an Indycar stopping at a Whataburger, Kroger and the Fort Worth Stockyards. The response from people on the streets, "Is that your car?"