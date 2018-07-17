Bicyclist ignores safety signs, falls into drawbridge gap

Wisconsin Department of Transportation released video from July 4 that shows a bicyclist bypassing the gates of a drawbridge and tumbling into a gap. Police said the 37-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital and treated for facial injuries.
Is it a cougar or a raccoon? Which do you see?

Weird

An animal caught on video this week in Bluffton, South Carolina had people speculating if it was a cougar or a raccoon. A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources official said the animal is likely a sun-bleached or light-colored raccoon.

(Not so) smooth criminals

Crime

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.