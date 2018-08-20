She knew who to call when a 5-foot rattlesnake slithered onto her porch

Linda Hamlin of Albuquerque, New Mexico is used to rattlesnakes in her yard, but when a 5-footer slithered up to her back door, she "was shaking." Hamlin called the local animal control department to capture and remove the snake from her property.
Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded guilty to making threats with a bladed article.

A sinkhole swallowed a car in Sheridan, Colorado, on July 24, as storms swept the north of the state. The Denver Post reported that the driver of the vehicle was able to get out before it entered the sinkhole on West Oxford Avenue.