Man rides dirt bike through New York grocery store

Police in Schenectady, New York, said a man was facing charges after he drove a dirt bike through a local Price Chopper grocery store on September 1. Traitin Knight, 23, who rode the bike, posted GoPro footage to his YouTube account.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service