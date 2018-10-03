Bandit hit with rock he tried to use to break into business

Prince George's County, Md. detectives are looking for a man who threw a brick or rock at a restaurant on Sept. 20 2018 but ended up hitting himself. He shattered a window before trying to use the same object on a bulletproof glass at the counter.
Turtle on the mend thanks to LEGO wheelchair

Turtle on the mend thanks to LEGO wheelchair

An injured turtle is on the mend thanks to the hospital staff at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Maryland, who used LEGO bricks to create a wheelchair for it. The zoo shared the turtle’s progress on September 26 in a video on their Facebook page.

Man rides dirt bike through New York grocery store

Man rides dirt bike through New York grocery store

Police in Schenectady, New York, said a man was facing charges after he drove a dirt bike through a local Price Chopper grocery store on September 1. Traitin Knight, 23, who rode the bike, posted GoPro footage to his YouTube account.

