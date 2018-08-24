Black robes – the good, the bad and the ugly

A recent flurry of Supreme Court decisions and the pending selection of a new Supreme Court Justice are sufficient causes for serious reflection and discomforting thoughts.
As a third branch of our constitutional republic, the Supreme Court is responsible for assessing the constitutionality of laws crafted by the legislative branch and the administrative actions of Presidents. Unlike the other branches, members of the Supreme Court are appointed rather than elected and they serve life terms. In theory, life appointments allow judges to perform their constitutional functions with rigorous impartiality free of political influence. Given that justices are final arbiters of what is or isn’t constitutional, the importance of their role in a republic anchored to the rules of law can’t be overstated.
With these thoughts in mind, here is one observers summary of the good, bad and ugly.
The Good. At least four recent cases featured unanimous or majority decisions supported by votes from both conservative and liberal members of the court. Since it is entirely possible for judges to conscientiously interpret and weigh facts differently, split votes among jurists are expected. Over time, majority decisions supported by justices of differing temperament should be commonplace. The lack of objectivity so common in the other branches of government has no acceptable corollary in a well-functioning court.
Another healthy indicator is when judges of similar judicial perspectives disagree. This was demonstrated in the South Dakota v. Wayfair case (also known as taxes on internet sales) where Justices Kennedy and Roberts, both Republican appointees, argued opposing views.
The Bad. Three cases featured 5-4 votes cast along strict conservative and liberal lines. Among these was Trump v. Hawaii (also known as the travel ban). The majority decision exposed a variety of ills to include the practice of seeking out sympathetic lower courts (i.e., forum shopping) to advance weak and dubious legal challenges; and a minority dissent that relied on hyperbole rather than disputed facts presented before the court.
This case has its roots in careless language used in a presidential campaign when then-candidate Donald Trump used the term “Muslim” in association with a policy of enhanced screening of aliens arriving from designated high-risk countries. The majority opinion found the administrative screening policy facially impartial, statutorily sound, and strongly supported by precedent established by multiple administrations.
Based on the preponderance of facts presented to the court, a unanimous or large majority opinion was a reasonable expectation – unfortunately, the final 5-4 vote has the taint of politics rather than objectivity. In the end, the constitutional principle of separation of powers was protected and an apparent effort to leverage district courts for political ends averted.
Terry Oxley is a member of The Olympian’s Board of Contributors. He is retired from the military and a communications career at Puget Sound Energy. Reach him at tjox47@gmail.com
