Meet The Olympian’s 2019 Board of Contributors

A lot has changed in the news business, but not The Olympian’s commitment to giving local residents an opportunity to share their perspectives on a variety of topics.
Today we want to introduce you to our 2019 Board of Contributors. Yes, it’s March, but we will still pack the remaining 10 months (and likely a little into 2020) with their commentary and personal tales, starting Thursday. Here they are.
Glen Anderson
Since the late 1960s, Anderson has devoted his life to working as a volunteer for peace, nonviolence, social justice, and many other progressive issues, most notably in Olympia with the Fellowship of Reconciliation. He writes, speaks, and conducts workshops on a wide variety of topics after a professional career working for state government. He has lived in Puget Sound all of his life, and he has lived in Lacey since 1975.
Gracie Anderson
Anderson is a college student who was born and raised in Olympia. She helped organize the Youth Call for Climate Action Rally at the state Capitol in 2018. She’s fascinated by the political landscape in her hometown and hopes to share her youthful perspective on issues such as voting rights, diversity within schools, and civic engagement with The Olympian’s readership. She is pursuing degrees in political science and anthropology and hopes to be the youngest elected representative in Washington state history. She’s likely the youngest member we’ve had on the Board of Contributors.
Gary Andrews
Andrew has lived in Olympia for 40 years. He retired as a senior counsel in the torts division of the state Attorney General’s Office, and was a private practice attorney for 16 years. Gary is a graduate of Arizona State University with a degree in Wildlife Biology and earned his law degree from the University of Puget Sound. Gary is a past president of the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce and past chairman of the Thurston County Economic Development Council. He is a former professional baseball player and has owned and operated two pet stores.
Gene Angel
Angel is the research manager for the Thurston Economic Development Council where he handles economic research requests for businesses, non-profits and public entities throughout Thurston County. Previously, he co-founded a web media company in the video game industry that had readers worldwide. After exiting his company he relocated to Olympia in 2013 to attend The Evergreen State College. He is noted for his work in labor market analysis and his economic impact assessments.
Stephen Bramwell
Bramwell has lived in Olympia since 2009, and is currently the Washington State University Thurston County Extension Director and Agriculture Agent, providing local research and education services to farmers. His work in Thurston County is focused on ensuring agriculture can remain viable in a rapidly developing region. He also works with farmers on environmental regulations such as endangered species listings, and offers farming classes and workshops.
Cleve Pinnix
Pinnix first came to the Northwest in 1966 and served as an park ranger at Mount Rainier for four years. After moving east on other assignments, he left the National Park Service to staff the National Parks subcommittee for the U.S. House of Representatives. He and his family moved to Olympia in 1981 and he served on the management team of Department of Natural Resources for several years, then moved to the State Parks Commission, where he served as director for 11 years before retiring in 2002. He and his wife, Marty, live at Panorama. His idea of a good day is to be outside on a trail, and looks forward to writing about natural resources and the environment.
Susan Ritter
Ritter is the only returning member of the 2018 Board of Contributors. She is an Olympia native who graduated from Olympia High School and the University of Washington. She and her husband ran a local cabinet manufacturing business for 30 years and are now semi-retired. As a child, her family owned a business in downtown Olympia, and she continues to have a keen interest in the success of the downtown area. She expects to write about the aging Baby Boomer generation, items of local interest, and the value of art and music in the educational system.
David Ross
Ross has lived in Olympia for about 45 years, and attended Olympia public schools, South Puget Sound Community College, and The Evergreen State College. For more than 10 years, he worked in psychiatric social services in Olympia, including being Thurston County’s Homeless Outreach Caseworker. Additionally, he has produced documentary films, community events and festivals, and has owned small businesses. Special areas of interest are homelessness, chemical dependency, urban planning, recreation, and community health.
David Whitfield
Whitfield has lived in Olympia since 2002, when he decided to try the Northwest after a humble start as the son of a Mississippi sharecropper. He is an Army veteran with one tour in Vietnam (1968-69). He worked for 18 years in Germany as a consultant and professor for Boston University and University of Oklahoma. He also taught at Gonzaga University. He intends to write about social justice issues such as economics, immigration, discrimination, equity (gender, racial, educational) plus intercultural and diversity matters.
We also would like to extend a huge thank you to the 2018 Board of Contributors: Max Brown, Edwin Pole, Katie Rains, Holly Reed, Jordyne Watford, Susan Woodward, Lynne Geller, Kit Gertje and Terry Oxley. We hope their work has moved you, inspired you, and given you fodder for thought.
