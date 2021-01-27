Be a voice for the South Sound. Apply to join The Olympian Board of Contributors

The Olympian is looking for new members for its 2021 Board of Contributors. The Olympian

If you live in South Sound, have with a lot to say about local matters, can get it down in a limited number of words, and know how to meet a deadline, you should consider applying to be a member of The Olympian’s 2021 Board of Contributors.

We are interested in finding about eight local residents who represent a variety of life perspectives and points of view to write 6-7 columns in 2021 on local issues and concerns.

Given a chance to write a newspaper column, what would you write about? The best contributors focus their writing on local matters, or the way local events fit into the national and international context. They don’t just point out problems — they offer solutions. Or they help people understand South Sound’s people, critters and places just a little bit better.

You may be a state worker, student, or neighborhood activist. You may have a insight or knowledge from your profession. Your passion may be education, the environment, health care, the economy, spirituality, or social justice. You might be a small business person, a nonprofit champion, a mental health professional, a master gardener, a caretaker, or a teacher.

The only real rule: You can’t write columns advocating for yourself or an organization that you are affiliated with.

Here’s how to apply:

▪ Send us a cover letter telling us about your background, skills, and point of view. Tell us why you want to write a column. Include any area of expertise, passion or political philosophy, and any writing experience.

▪ Provide a sample column of no more than 600 words on a current topic.

▪ Send your letter and writing sample electronically to ddemarest@theolympian.com, putting “Board of Contributors” in the subject line.

The deadline is noon Feb. 12.