2018 OLYMPIAN endorsements

Welcome to The Olympian’s round-up of links to endorsements made by our Editorial Board for the 2018 general election.
You can find the online version of this piece posted on our web site under EDITORIALS and OPINION (tiny URL: https://tinyurl.com/yb6dyxyr).
Please return regularly to the web page because this feature will be updated with each new endorsement that we post online or publish in print.
A final synopsis of the endorsements will run in print after we’ve completed all of them, closer to the Nov. 6 election day.
TUMWATER PARKS PROP. 1 — Yes
Tumwater voters should approve this two-step increase in property taxes. The first 45-cent increase can add about $1.5 million yearly for city parks maintenance, trail construction and recreation programs for all ages. Currently the city is not keeping up with demand.
Prop. 1 also gives the City Council authority to boost the property tax by another 30 cents in 2025, expanding the revenue stream to $2.5 million yearly. That would help pay for a community and senior center.
LACEY PARKS PROP. 1 — Yes
This 47-cent property-tax levy for Lacey parks is modest enough to be very affordable. If approved it should help city leaders improve livability. Lacey has long been a community that seemed in a rush to grow rather than invest in amenities that make a place much nicer to live in.
10th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT — Denny Heck
U.S. Rep. Heck has done a good job representing Olympia and the rest of the 10th CD over his first six years. Based on that performance, and a weak challenge from over-matched Republican newcomer Joseph Brumbles, the Democratic incumbent has earned another two years.
Stay tuned. And feel free to offer suggestions — emailed to Opinion writer-editor Brad Shannon via bshannon@theolympian.com — for making this feature more useful to you as a reader and voter.
Comments