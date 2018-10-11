I-1631: If no carbon fee now, when?

Washington has dithered like most U.S. states when it comes to putting a pollution price on the greenhouse gases emitted by burning fossil fuels.
These fuels are undeniably linked to global warming. Initiative 1631, which is on the Nov. 6 ballot, offers the best chance for The Evergreen State to take that step and wean our economy off petroleum-based fuels.
If approved by voters, our state would join California, which has a successful cap-and-trade pollution credits program, and New England states that use a pollution-credits scheme to encourage utilities to reduce their power-plant emissions.
The real question for Washington voters is: If not now, then when?
That is why we urge passage of I-1631 – while recognizing that the initiative might need legislative s to tighten its accountability pieces.
What I-1631 would do first is put a “carbon fee “ on some of the state’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases. The $15 per metric ton rate would rise over time, as needed, to meet state emission-reduction targets.
The fee could add as much as 14 cents initially in 2020 to the cost of a gallon of gasoline.
This “fee” — which unlike a tax must be used for related activities such as emissions-reduction, energy projects and climate mitigation — is necessary. Charging it ensures that all of us, as end-users of fuel, have “skin in the game”.
The carbon fee would also be levied on coal-fired electricity imported into the state and on oil or natural gas used to heat homes.
Some industries — including the Trans Alta power plant in Centralia, which is transitioning from coal to natural gas by 2025 — and energy-intensive or trade-sensitive industries are exempted.
Over time, the carbon fee would rise, creating a subtle market disincentive for petroleum products and an incentive for consumers or industries to opt for cleaner energy.
The initiative would generate more than $1 billion a year in new state funds that would be invested as grants or other financing for energy projects. The projects to be funded would be authorized by a new board at the state Department of Commerce, which the governor would appoint and which would consult tribes.
Commerce would create a greenhouse-gas reduction plan that would be used to judge whether a potential conservation or energy project would reduce emissions.
Four out-of-state oil groups in Washington, D.C., California and Texas have bankrolled the No on I-1631 political committee with most of the nearly $22 million raised by the No on I-1631 campaign.
Environmental and labor groups are big backers of the Clean Air Clean Energy PAC, which has raised about $8.5 million.
It’s hard to prove the measure will guarantee lower emissions. But neither the oil industry nor campaign spokeswoman Dana Bieber are to be believed completely when they say they want to work for a better carbon-reduction approach in the Legislature next year.
Bieber represents a coalition of oil and other business allies that fought against every carbon-price idea put before the Legislature in recent times. If I-1631 is the wrong approach, the no campaign has not said what might be the right one.
Opponents are misrepresenting why some industries are exempted in I-1631. Smart exemptions include biomass energy producers whose industry cycle requires them to plant new trees to offset emissions.
Becky Kelley, executive director for the Washington Environmental Coalition, and Jeff Johnson, president of the Washington State Labor Council, say I-1631 is actually an investment to spur new energy sources.
This investment is expected to create tens of thousands of jobs and help communities reduce their fossil fuel energy needs — as well as help communities adapt to climate impacts such as rising sea levels or job losses.
To significantly reduce overall emissions will require a big shift in policy and practice — especially for our transportation fuels system. This shift to cleaner fuels will put some oil-refining jobs at risk of going away unless refiners shift to cleaner technologies.
But I-1631 allocates money — $50 million initially — to address the impact of scaled-back oil production in communities that lose jobs. Johnson says a just transition to cleaner energy requires training help for workers to get into the clean energy jobs.
I-1631 critics such as former state auditor Brian Sonntag are focusing on what they call a lack of accountability in I-1631. But it is not clear the accountability is inadequate, because legislators have oversight over all state programs.
And we think our Legislature is far more likely to take up accountability questions, if I-1631 passes, than the oil industry is going to help reduce carbon emissions, if I-1631 fails.
In fact, the path to action on climate change has been rocky in Washington ever since state targets were set in 2007 for state emissions reductions. First the Great Recession led to a moratorium on regulatory actions.
Then Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee ran into opposition from Senate Republican lawmakers and business interests when he began efforts in 2013 to impose a cap on greenhouse gas emissions and to require more use of bio-fuel blends for vehicles.
Then Inslee and allies joined environmentalists and labor groups to defeat a carbon tax initiative, which didn’t do enough, they thought.
Three years later, Initiative 1631 is a second chance to get it right.
Waiting a few more years to impose such a carbon fee is like putting off surgery for gangrene in one’s ankle and foot.
Waiting only ensures that the knife cuts higher on the leg later.
