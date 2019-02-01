A visit to Rochester reveals the struggles of Thurston County’s rural communities

With music provided by the band Country Four & More dancers boot-scoot the New Year in during the Sunday afternoon dance at the Swede Hall Event Center in Rochester. With a fourth Sunday of western swing music soon to be added and hosted by the Rochester Citizens Group the dances are currently held the first, third and fifth Sundays of each month at the historic, 80-year-old community hall. Further information on the monthly dances along with other community events is available from their website at: http://.www.swedehall.com/. Steve Bloom Olympian file photo