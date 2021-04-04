Don’t need that stimulus check? Here are some local groups that could use that money

Here’s a consequence of the pandemic you might not know about: More people wrote their wills, and made decisions about what to leave to whom. That’s a grim result of our heightened awareness of death, probably combined with more time to act on that awareness.

This caused an uptick in inquiries at the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound, which manages bequests for both causes and specific nonprofits. For instance, if you want to leave money for environmental protection, but don’t have a specific organization in mind, the Foundation will pool your funds with others, and make choices for you within that issue area. If you want your bequest to be invested, and the interest on it donated to a specific nonprofit each year, the Foundation can do that too.

Now there’s a newer reason for people to think about giving money away: stimulus checks. In this highly unequal start toward economic recovery, many people got money they don’t need. Now they’re asking questions about what to do with it.

We’re here to help.

For those who want to write a check or click a website to do a good thing without a lot of research, the fast route is to send money to the United Way of Thurston County or the Community Foundation. Both have been leaders is allocating money to help those most affected by COVID-19, and can be relied on to make good choices about where it should end up. United Way focuses on the health, education and financial stability of county residents by supporting the work of local nonprofits. The Community Foundation has a broader range of beneficiaries that includes animal welfare, environmental protection and arts nonprofits.

But for those who want to do a little digging, there are many choices. The lists of nonprofits on the Community Foundation and United Way websites are a good place to start.

But conversations with friends and social media inquiries also are important, and so is some reflection on what you really care about most.

It’s easy to get off the beaten path of philanthropy, especially if you don’t require a tax deduction that comes with giving to a registered nonprofit. There are many worthwhile groups that are not (or not yet) nonprofits, such Media Island, a cultural, educational and networking center whose goal is to support women of color in their leadership goals.

You also can think past the obvious. If, for instance, you care about food security, your first thought might be to give to the Thurston County Food Bank, which is certainly a good idea. But you might also recognize that CIELO, a nonprofit that serves the Latino community and provides a pop-up Food Bank distribution site, could use some help meeting costs associated with that service.

Similarly, Community Youth Services is a longtime, successful organization that has served thousands of young people over the years. Family Education and Support Services has improved parenting skills and promoted healthy families. School district foundations, which provide funding for schools, teachers and students that the districts can’t afford, also are an option.

But there is also a much newer, smaller, grassrootsier United Youth Movement in Lacey that isn’t a nonprofit, but is certainly making a difference for the small group of high school students it serves.

If it’s homelessness you care most about, here’s a research shortcut: Google “Homeless Services Thurston County” and you’ll get a pretty thorough list of organizations to explore.

Or maybe you want to give to our arts, culture or heritage organizations, many of whom have barely survived the long pandemic shutdown. The Olympia Film Society, or theater groups such as Harlequin Productions and Olympia Family Theater all have been unable to provide the entertainment this community loves.

The Olympia Arts and Heritage Alliance is working toward creating a local museum that brings art and history together under one roof; Arbutus Folk School has resumed some classes in various crafts but is still struggling; and the Olympia Historical Society and Bigelow House Museum are working hard to preserve our past.

If, however, what moves your heart is the great green planet we live on, there are the Capitol, Nisqually, and Community Farm land trusts. There’s the Black Hills Audubon Society. We know there are scores more groups seeking to preserve our environment, because that’s just what we do around here.

We know we are leaving out many other areas of interest, like civic literacy, services for seniors, child care and early learning programs, veterans, health care, mental health and addiction treatment, and faith communities. We beg for forgiveness from all the wonderful groups we’ve run out of room to mention.

Truly, the more research you do, the more riches of community activism, generosity and creativity you find. Along the way you might also be inspired to give your time as well as your stimulus check or bequest.

Giving away our money and our time makes us all richer.