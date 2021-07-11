Get educated about direction-setting local elections on the Aug. 3 primary ballot

Most of us were so emotionally exhausted by last November’s election we have barely recovered. But ballots for the Aug. 3 primary election go in the mail on Wednesday, and the County Voters’ Pamphlet has probably already landed in your mailbox.

Fortunately, this election is calmer, but it is still consequential. We have choices to make about the future of Medic One, the Yelm and Olympia city councils, the Port of Olympia, the Olympia and Rochester school boards, and a local fire protection district.

Medic One

Medic One needs more money to serve a growing and aging population. It’s levy lid lift measure asks for a 6-cent increase per $1,000 of assessed property value next year, and 3-cent increases in each year after that until 2027. This adds up to about a 21-cent increase per thousand over six years. That would get the current rate of 29 cents back to 50 cents, which is what voters approved in 1999.

Why, you ask, is this necessary? It’s because our state legislature, scared by a popular Tim Eyman anti-tax measure that was found unconstitutional, unwisely limited property taxes to a 1-percent-per-year increase starting in 2008 — less than the rate of inflation. That legislative action effectively overruled the 1999 vote that approved the 50-cent-per-thousand Medic One rate. Fie on the legislature for that.

There’s no doubt that Medic One needs the money, and no doubt that it is a well-run service. It’s truly strange that we have to revisit a decision voters made in 1999. It was a good decision then, and will be a good decision this time.

It’s also a critically important decision. Caring for the sick and injured is what civilized people do. And if it’s you or your loved one who needs emergency care, you will be glad the medics can get to you quickly, with the training and equipment they need.

Olympia City Council

Four of this year’s five open Olympia City Council races drew more than two candidates and are on the primary ballot. Since five is a council majority, these are potentially direction-setting elections for the city. Housing, homelessness, the state of downtowb, police reform, and racial justice will be marquee issues. If you don’t vote in these races, you ought to lose your right to complain about all of those issues.

Thurston County Media will air League of Women Voters video forums with incumbents Yen Huynh, Lisa Parshley and Jim Cooper and their challengers, and for the candidates for the open seat left by Renata Rollins’ decision not to run for reelection. That will be must-see TV.

TCM also has posted League of Women Voters forums with Port candidates and one of the Yelm City Council races on YouTube.

Port of Olympia

Port of Olympia Commission incumbents EJ Zita and Bill McGregor are not running for reelection this year. That’s the majority of this three-member body, so this could also be a direction-setting election.

Only the position for District 3, the western-most area of the county, drew more than two candidates — Amy Evans, Joel Hansen and Melissa Denton — and is on the primary ballot. Those of us who live in the other two districts will have to wait until the general election to weigh in.

Olympia School Board

Here’s what Gary Landis, a candidate for Olympia School Board, has to say in his Voters’ Pamphlet statement:

“BLM and Critical Race theory shouldn’t be taught in our schools. Masks shouldn’t be a mandate, each person gets to decide for themselves, not the school board or the health department. I didn’t fight in the military to see Socialism and Communism in our country. I fought for Freedom and the Constitution of 1776. We must bring God and country back into our schools.”

We hope this piques your interest in making wise choices for the two Olympia School Board positions on our primary ballot.

There’s no such thing as a part-time democracy.

Last fall, we were swamped with alarming media coverage heading into the presidential election. Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall reports that we had nearly 84 percent turnout last November. That was a historic record.

But we shouldn’t have to be in a state of near panic to do our civic duty. If we want to preserve our rights as Americans, we must shoulder our responsibilities, and voting in a local primary election is one of them. Democracy is a use-it-or-lose-it proposition.

Let’s see what turnout we can muster by Aug. 3.