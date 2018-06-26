I-1631 deserves support to slow climate warming

Antarctica’s ice is melting three times faster than in 2007, according to a study in the journal “Nature.” NASA has reported that world temperatures remained relatively steady until 1980. At that point they started rising at a steady rate. The National Weather Service has announced that this past May was one of the warmest Mays on record.
Global warming is happening and the rate is increasing. It is difficult to convince some of our legislators to take this threat seriously. So, we as citizens must do what we can to slow down the process of global warming.
If you are asked to sign a petition to put Initiative 1631 on the ballot this fall, please do so. I-1631 calls for a fee on carbon. The revenue collected from this fee will be used to fund projects to advance clean energy resources, energy efficiency, electrification of transport, etc. in order to reduce the use of fossil fuels.
