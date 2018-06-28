Missing Middle requires full public disclosure

Several letters to the editor have praised the public involvement opportunities for Olympia’s “missing middle” proposals. Certainly there should have been lots of public involvement. After all, the recommendations affect about two-thirds of the land in Olympia, and also about two-thirds of our residential units.
But actually, the public process was fatally flawed. Sure, there were a couple of public meetings, one hearing, and a chance to comment via email. But the most basic step was not taken, that being notice to the affected parties — all residents of Olympia’s lower density neighborhoods (two-thirds of our population). Without notice, people don’t know that they should pay attention.
Full public notice of a set of proposals which are so complex and wide ranging — 43 recommendations covering 10 housing types — is essential and still has not happened. Proper notice could have been accomplished via postcards to all residents or inserts in utility bills. But nothing has been done.
It is time for a do-over. Start from scratch with full public notice and involvement. We deserve nothing less.
