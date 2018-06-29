Debate series needed in Thurston County Prosecutor race

The Thurston County Prosecutorial race is a critical one in Thurston County because the Prosecutor provides leadership in law enforcement and county government. In 2017, the National Center for State Courts conducted an investigation and concluded that the Thurston County Prosecutor's Office is mismanaged. That report can be accessed at www.co.thurston.wa.us/superior/documents/ncsc-report-20170601,pdf.
In order to evaluate the performance of Jon Tunheim (the incumbent) and what Victor Minjares (his opponent) has to offer as an alternative, we need a series of debates between the two, with neutral moderators.
