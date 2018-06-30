Media and public must continue to watch separation crisis

Like so many in our community, I am heartbroken by the stories of trauma and separation at the border.
Trump’s recent executive order, ostensibly putting an end to the brutal policy of family separations, paves the way to expand child and family detention while doing nothing to reunite the children that have already been taken from their parents. Officials say it will be very difficult to reunite many of these parents with their children, some of whom have been deported while their children remain in U.S. custody.
As the parent of a young child, this hits home for me. The children’s cries ring in my ears. I can’t help but see their terror and confusion every time I look at my exuberant little boy. It destroys me to think that children just like my son may be lost to their families forever.
But that story is not yet written.
Trump’s staged actions indicate that he is eager to move past this public outcry. He is betting we will have short memories — that the fallout will die down so he can get back to his hateful agenda. We cannot let him succeed.
The media and the public must continue to hold this administration accountable for extinguishing the flames of the hell they have unleashed upon these families and on the countless others affected by Trump’s devastating immigration policies.
The time is now. Our children are watching.
