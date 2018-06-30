Panorama’s zoning application needs closer scrutiny

I hear a lot about the “Missing Middle” and the need for greater density in housing. This neighborhood in Lacey is the epitome of the “Middling Middle” having been rezoned during the 2016 comprehensive plan to allow for greater density, including ADUs and four-story apartments. Change is coming to the neighborhood but it needs to be planned for in cooperation with the families, some of whom have lived there for 50 years, not by incremental zoning changes as proposed by Panorama.
The Lacey City Council should take a closer look at Panorama’s application and ask for data backing up their assertions that the rezone will benefit the neighborhood and is “compatible and harmonious with the existing neighborhood” as required in the comp plan.
And find out what happened to the folks living in the trailer park that Panorama said were “relocated.” When asked, we were told they were given two months rent and evicted. Are they homeless? Neighbors see this and ask if they will also be evicted as the value of their homes drop and Panorama buys them out.
If the “plan” is to expand Panorama rather than require greater density on the existing 140-acre campus, then a formal planning process involving the neighbors should be undertaken. Incremental zoning is not planning. I urge the city council to do the hard work of planning with meaningful public participation by the folks in the neighborhood. Vote no on incremental zoning.
Comments