Missing Middle is not affordable housing

For the people that are in favor of the Missing Middle, they are making a few assumptions.
First, it is not affordable housing. It is market-rate housing. It will do nothing to help the homeless. Just ask Leonard Bauer, the city’s deputy director of Community Planning and Development.
Secondly, they are assuming that people want to live in high-density housing. They do not. Ask any Realtor. Most people want a single-family home.
I suggest to those of you that are in favor of MM, that you go first. Sell your single-family home and move into a high-density unit so that someone else can live in your single-family home.
And if you think I don't want more density in my backyard, you're right. I saved and paid for my backyard. I don't want to live in a stacked neighborhood where there is no place to breathe or grow trees.
The zoning ordinances already allow for tiny homes or ADUs — no zoning changes required. The Missing Middle is a good sound bite, but it doesn't work. Just look at other cities that have tried it. Home prices become non affordable and people are forced to move out. It will gentrify Olympia.
