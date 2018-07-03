Tye’s the guy for county commissioner

Tye Menser has everything you could wish for in a county commissioner: intelligence, progressive values, integrity, a strong work ethic, a big heart, and a great sense of humor.
He graduated with honors from Harvard University with a degree in government, and he earned a law degree from University of California-Berkeley. After a short time in a high-paying corporate law firm, he realized his heart was in helping people, so he moved to Alaska to provide legal defense for native Alaskans.
Today he’s in private practice in Olympia, but still devotes 10 percent of his time to public defense work for Thurston County.
Tye advocates for budget discipline and financial planning to rebuild the reserves. He’ll also work with city governments on regional issues like rising poverty, affordable housing, mental health issues and drug addiction. And finally, he will work toward a balance between property rights and conservation with policies that protect our 226
water, agricultural lands, and open spaces.
He is endorsed by teachers, firefighters, carpenters, state employees, progressive political groups, and many elected officials.
Candidates like Tye Menser don’t come along very often. He knows how government should work, and he has the skill and patience to get the job done. Please vote for Tye Menser in the Aug. 7 primary. You’ll be glad you did!
