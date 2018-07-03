Florist court case a waste of time and money

Only in America, where it seems everyone’s rights more or less infringe on the beliefs of others and where lawyers are allowed to make a living arguing those beliefs, must we put up with useless court cases such as the one between Arlene’s Flowers and the state of Washington.
Kicked down the road since 2013, we have a same-sex couple who could have easily taken their business elsewhere versus a florist who chose to place her religious beliefs above common sense. If you really want to waste more time on such frivolity, why not put Barronelle Stutzman’s beliefs on trial. The fact is, there is no proof whatsoever to support her beliefs, as in the existence of a deity, any deity. Stutzman has no legitimate argument and no empirical evidence or facts to infringe her beliefs on any part of the public domain.
How can you argue the merits of one’s personal beliefs, especially in front of America’s spineless Supreme Court. This waste of time and money should never have made it into the court system. It defies logic and common sense, just like Stutzman’s beliefs and the fact the American taxpayers are footing the bill.
