Why are dis-empowered cluttered on downtown Olympia streets?

Has the quantity, intensity and rapidity of global compassion-evoking media stories so infiltrated our psyches that we no longer respond to a local “cry of the poor?” Have we stopped questioning why physically, mentally and elderly dis-empowered individuals are literally cluttered about on downtown Olympia sidewalks, ignored and disregarded?
The Thurston County Board of Health has proclaimed a local public health/humanitarian crisis. Is that the sum total of its responsibility to the myriad individuals who cannot navigate their daily lives; who require 24/7 compassionate care?
Concrete pragmatic community solutions for this segment of our beloved community are requisite now. If your heart is stirred by this exasperated, frustrated appeal, please contact the Thurston County Board of Health, Commissioners Bud Blake, John Hutchings and Gary Edwards, and express your concern for their lukewarm response to an urgent community public health need.
