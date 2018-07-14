Trump’s attacks on alliances dangerous

President Trump’s outwardly hostile behavior toward the group of Atlantic alliance leaders from Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Japan at the recent G-7 talks in Canada gave the appearance of creating conflict just for the sake of it. We should be asking, what is the agenda? Who would benefit if the alliance were broken up? Russia and Putin? Countries with authoritarian governments that reject democracy?
Not only are many of our domestic institutions and programs being attacked and dismantled but now long-established alliances as well. When we face the next crisis, will these countries still be willing to stand behind us?
For the mid-term elections, we need to understand what truly is at stake and ask who benefits. I believe the ideal of what it means to be an American is seriously at risk.
Comments