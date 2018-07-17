I-1631 demonstrates support of the people

About 375,000 petition signatures were recently delivered to the Secretary of State’s office in Olympia, showing support for Initiative 1631. Once 260,000 of those signatures are certified valid, the initiative will be added the Washington state ballot in November. The support for this initiative highlights the growing public awareness that we must do something about climate change.
Global warming is happening, and if we continue to ignore what scientists are telling us, there will be dire environmental consequences. Although it is difficult to convince some of our legislators to take this threat seriously, we must help reduce the process of global warming.
Initiative 1631 is our opportunity to do just that. I-1631 calls for a fee on carbon. The revenue collected from this fee will be used to support projects that further clean energy resources and reduce the use of fossil fuels. This is the time to learn more about I-1631 and watch for it on the ballot in November.
