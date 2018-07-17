A nod to Tumwater Parks and Recreation

Over the last of three and a half months, my family has been able to participate in four wonderful activities, thanks to the great work of the Tumwater Parks.
It hit me when I realized that my two children were playing with their grandfather in the same parks as he took me to when I was a kid.
My boys have loved the Easter Egg hunt for the last 7 years, and this year was no exception.
My 8-year-old son got to play in the Parks and Rec baseball league at Pioneer Park, with a great coach, supported by the department.
The Fourth of July parade was again wonderful, bringing together members of the community.
Finally, this year my oldest gets to learn how to play golf through the First Tee program at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course. That is a really great opportunity that very few communities have.
We are fortunate to live in a community with such a great parks department, and I wanted to thank everyone involved and the citizens of Tumwater for their support of the parks that have made this such a great town to raise kids in.
Comments